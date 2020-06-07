Betty Lewis Elder, 92, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Betty was born on Jan. 9, 1928, in Rochester Mills, a daughter of the late Goldie (Potts) and Harvey Lewis.
Betty married L. Wayne Elder on Aug. 13, 1949. Wayne preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2004.
Betty was an original member of the Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a former elder. She was a life member of the Alumni at Lafayette High School, Buffalo, New York.
Betty was a charter member of Electa Rebekah Lodge No. 537 of Rochester Mills and a past president of the Rebekah Assembly of Pennsylvania and flag bearer of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies. She also served on the board of directors for Orchard Manor Nursing Home, Grove City, for 30 years.
Early in her life, Betty worked at the Buffalo Public Library and the Buffalo, New York Telephone and Telegraph Company. She also worked at Jefferson Insurance Agency in Punxsutawney. Betty worked as an auditor for East Mahoning Township for over 30 years.
Betty enjoyed participating in Wayne's 30 years with the U.S. Army Reserves, helping him prepare for convoys and summer camp. In March of 1961, Wayne and Betty and their family were deployed to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for the Berlin Wall Crisis. Betty was proud to carry a U.S. Armed Forces retired I.D.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Nancy J. Elder of Raleigh, North Carolina, Peggy Elder Hafera and husband Paul of Rochester Mills, and Celia "CJ" Elder MaGilton of Harrisburg; eight grandchildren - Katie (Kevin), Megan (Max), Alanna, Melanie, Alison (Brian), Julia (David), Paul (Ashley), and Diana (Shane); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty was the last remaining member of the Harvey Lewis family. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Lewis, and four sisters, Ethel Ruth, Helen Braughler, Ruth States and Maxine McFarland.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Christopher Enoch officiating.
Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences and really good stories may be shared at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.