Betty Heffren, 80, of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her daughter's home in Punxsutawney, surrounded by her daughters and grandson.
Born Feb. 1, 1939, in Mahaffey, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Susan (Hienman) Byers. She loved country music, concerts and crocheting.
She is survived by two sons, Darcy Passmore and wife Debbie of Punxsutawney, and Danny Passmore and wife Pam of Frostburg; two daughters, Tammy Kinnan and husband Richard of Punxsutawney, and Sherry Burkett and husband Curt of Oliveburg; a brother, Art Byers and wife Olive of Lancaster; two sisters, Louise Bakaysa and Kate Stagner, both of Mahaffey; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Lawrence Heffren, she is also preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Richard (Dick) Byers.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville. A family memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be determined. Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 13, 2019