Betty Jane Cowan, 74, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Betty was born June 2, 1946, in Clearfield, the daughter of Clifton and Alberta "Dixon" Charles.
She married Charles T. Cowan in January 1968.
She is survived by three sons, Alan, Jeffrey and Thomas Cowan of Punxsutawney; a sister, Bonnie Edwards of Reynoldsville; and a brother, Timothy Charles of DuBois. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Samantha Cowan of Oklahoma, and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cowan, as well as two brothers, Clifton Charles Jr. of Clearfield and James Charles of Louisiana, and one sister, Susan Donahue of North Carolina.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Interment will be private on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
