Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Betty LaRue Spader


1925 - 2020
Betty LaRue Spader Obituary
Betty LaRue Spader, 94, Grove City, (formerly of Punxsutawney), passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

She was born in Dayton, Pa., on July 17, 1925, a daughter of the late Samuel Arthur and Violet (Eckman) Schrekengost.

Betty was Catholic by faith.

She became the wife of Peter W. Spader. He preceded her in death.

In the later years of her life, she moved to the Grove City area to be with her family. She enjoyed shopping, reading, playing cards, going for walks and collecting Scooby Doo items.

She is survived by three children, Eunice Smith of Grove City, Violet Burns and husband Matthew of Ohio and Sandy W. Spader of Sigel; six grandchildren, Jaerdin Spader, Sar Huey, Justin Huey, Aaron Spader, Mandi (Spader) Costic and Anthony Spader; and great-grandchildren, including Jonathan Spader and Danielle Spader.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one daughter, Barbara Joe Spader; one brother, Melvin Schrekengost; one sister, Peggy Taylor; and son in-law Mark Solinger.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 29, 2020
