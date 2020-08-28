1/1
Betty Lou (Siple) Lindenpitz
1947 - 2020
Betty Lou (Siple) Lindenpitz, 73, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, while a patient at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1947, to the late Robert Frank and Sarah "Betty" Elizabeth (Brosious) Siple at their home in Reynoldsville.
She graduated from the Reynoldsville Area High School with the Class of 1965.
Betty married William "Bill" Kenneth Lindenpitz on Aug. 14, 1965, at the Reynoldsville First United Methodist Church; Bill preceded her in passing on Feb. 1, 2013.
She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Reynoldsville and later, Clarion. She volunteered at the First United Methodist Church with TLC meals and preparing meals for funerals. She also made prayer shawls for many years as well as taught Sunday School and youth group alongside her husband.
Betty was a loving mother and wife who devoted herself to the care of her family. She loved to cook and crochet. She loved animals, but especially her dog, Drako. Above all, Betty loved spending time with her family and hosted their reunion every year. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by four daughters, Carol (Tyrone) Wolfe, Beverly (Tim) Grant, Betsy (Allan) Chambers and Billie (Mike) Beck; nine grandchildren, Brett Wolfe, Nick Wolfe, Erica Grant, Rachel Grant, Andrew Grant, Julia Koehn, Kenny Koehn, Jessie Beck and Matthew Beck; and one brother, Robert Siple Jr.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in passing by six siblings, Donna Niel, Arthur Siple, Jim Siple, Tom Siple, Martha "Sis" Smith and Gary Siple.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 504 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 7 p.m. and officiated by the Rev. Thomas Carr. Interment will take place at Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Relay For Life of DuBois.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
AUG
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
