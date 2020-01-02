|
|
Betty M. Dilts, 85, of Punxsutawney, peacefully slipped into the arms of her Savior, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
She was born June 1, 1934, to Byron and Margaret (Brooks) Ishman.
Betty was a 1952 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Dilts, on June 14, 1952, and raised their family in R.D. 1, Rossiter.
Most important to Betty were her faith, husband, family and friends. Betty and Larry were avid square-dancers and polka enthusiasts. They were members of the Mahoning Hills Senior Center.
Betty was a member of the Laurel Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Rossiter. Betty loved Jesus and constantly shared her knowledge of him with others.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Larry Dilts, Punxsutawney, and four daughters, Sandy Himes (Blaine), Mantua, Ohio; Pam Neal (Randy), Perrysburg, Ohio; Laurie Filitske (Bernard), Punxsutawney; and Linda Dushac (Robert), Punxsutawney. Betty was the adored grandmother of 13 grandchildren and the loving Nana of 14 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by two brothers, Jerry Ishman of New York and Nelson Ishman (Laura) of Oliveburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers, as well as a grandson, Justin.
Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 2 until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Laurel Lake Camp, 76 Lodge Rd., Rossiter, PA 15772 for summer camp scholarships for area children.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020