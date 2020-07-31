Betty "Jean" Wells, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in North Port, Florida.
Jean was born at home in Coolspring on March 18, 1934, to Clair and Geraldine (Klingensmith) Hadden.
Through the years, Jean enjoyed stock car racing, playing her organ and keyboard, clogging to country music, crocheting and especially playing cards with family and friends for hours on end. Jean loved spending time with her family and friends. Jean loved animals, and her faithful companion, her dog Cody, will miss his mother as well.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Deborah "Kim" Barker of Ridgway; three sons, Donald F. Wells Jr. and wife June of Punxsutawney, Dennis H. Wells of North Port, Florida; and Randy D. Wells, of North Port, Florida; grandchildren by Kim: Ken, Dawn, Jesse and Michael; grandchildren by Don and June: Dana, Angel and Harley; grandchildren by Dennis: Brandi and Coby; grandchild by Randy: Randy Jr.; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two dearly loved sisters, Audrey Beatty and Debra Gotwald, and a brother, Richard C. "Dick" Hadden.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Donald F. Wells Sr., in 2006; sister Barbara "Joyce" Bietz; sister Mona Rader; and a brother, Samuel C. Hadden.
Jean was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all by her family and friends.
In accordance with her wishes, there is no visitation, and arrangements are private.
The arrangements are under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
