Beverly J. McMasters passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 69.

She was born on April 15, 1949, in Mahaffey.

Beverly had a heart of gold, wings of an angel and a passion for people. She loved spending time with her family.

Beverly is survived by her sister, Carole Ishman of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by her four children, Renee Hernandez of Wilson, North Carolina: Yvonne Covey of Punxsutawney; David McMasters Jr. of Punxsutawney; and Michelle McMasters of Newport, North Carolina.

She is further survived by 10 grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Dorothy Peace of Punxsutawney; her brother, Ronald Peace of Punxsutawney; and her loving husband, David McMasters of Punxsutawney.

There will be a public visitation held for Beverly from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, and a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery.

Any donations are requested by the family to be made to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Beverly's memory to help defer funeral costs.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.

Friends may express their condolences to the family on the funeral home's website, www.faitfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary