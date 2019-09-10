|
Bonnie Jean (McMillen) Foltz, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bonnie was born Dec. 18, 1931, to the late Elwood and Margaret (Whitesell) McMillen in Reynoldsville.
She graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1949.
Shortly after school, she began working for Brockway Glass, where she was a dedicated employee for over 40 years.
Bonnie was married to Irvin J. Foltz on Dec. 9, 1961. Irvin preceded her in passing.
She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville.
Bonnie is survived by three children, Debra J. Meanor, Steven L. Foltz and Bradley N. Foltz; four grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Meanor, Justin (Mandi) Meanor, Jeremy (Lelia) Meanor and Kristin Meanor; one sibling, John "Jack" McMillen; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie is preceded in death by one sister, Mona Vandervort, and two brothers, Donald McMillen, and Ronald McMillen.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 11, 2019