Bonnie Jean (Neal) Stuchell, age 81, of Punxsutawney, was embraced by the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born in Valier on March 22, 1939, a daughter of the late Otto and Margaret Croasmun Neal.
She was a long-time Good News Club teacher for Child Evangelism Fellowship and was the past president and founder of the Punxsutawney chapter of Aglow International and participated in mis-sion trips to Russia, Turkey and Israel.
Bonnie was a talented and artistic seamstress and quilter and operated Lydia's Quilt Shop for many years in the village of Fairview.
Bonnie enjoyed home cooking and entertaining her family, friends and church groups, traveling, gardening, camping, antiquing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an accomplished pianist and a passionate lover of music.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Dennis Stuchell and wife Cynthia, and her daughter, Drinda Smith and husband Brian. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher and Victoria Stuchell, Caleb Riggleman, Mollie and Mercy Smith; one great-grandchild, Bailey Riggleman; and one sister, Susan Gould. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stuchell; her son, Jonathan Stuchell; two grandchildren, Luke Smith and Joel Riggleman; and two sisters, Nancy Meanor and Arlene Potts, who recently passed away on Oct. 27, 2020.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the church at noon.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to either Child Evangelism Fellowship or Aglow International.
