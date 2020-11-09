1/1
Bonnie Jean (Neal) Stuchell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean (Neal) Stuchell, age 81, of Punxsutawney, was embraced by the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born in Valier on March 22, 1939, a daughter of the late Otto and Margaret Croasmun Neal.
She was a long-time Good News Club teacher for Child Evangelism Fellowship and was the past president and founder of the Punxsutawney chapter of Aglow International and participated in mis-sion trips to Russia, Turkey and Israel.
Bonnie was a talented and artistic seamstress and quilter and operated Lydia's Quilt Shop for many years in the village of Fairview.
Bonnie enjoyed home cooking and entertaining her family, friends and church groups, traveling, gardening, camping, antiquing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an accomplished pianist and a passionate lover of music.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Dennis Stuchell and wife Cynthia, and her daughter, Drinda Smith and husband Brian. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher and Victoria Stuchell, Caleb Riggleman, Mollie and Mercy Smith; one great-grandchild, Bailey Riggleman; and one sister, Susan Gould. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stuchell; her son, Jonathan Stuchell; two grandchildren, Luke Smith and Joel Riggleman; and two sisters, Nancy Meanor and Arlene Potts, who recently passed away on Oct. 27, 2020.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the church at noon.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to either Child Evangelism Fellowship or Aglow International.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved