Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mahaffey Alliance Church
Mahaffey, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Mahaffey Alliance Church
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA
View Map
Bonnie L. Kutz

Bonnie L. Kutz Obituary
Bonnie L. Kuntz, 76, of Bells Landing, originally of Buffalo, New York, was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Jan. 12, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a lengthy illness. 
Bonnie was a graduate of Clarence High School and attended Houghton College, earning a degree in education. 
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones, and her canine companion Coco.
Sharing the Word of God and witnessing to others was an important part of Bonnie's life. 
Bonnie attended the Hyde Wesleyan Church, as well as Bible study meetings. Bonnie's favorite pastimes included spending time outdoors, watching her grandchildren play sports and taking care of her beautiful property.
Bonnie was proceeded in death by her father, Robert Greis; mother Elva (Brandt) Greis; and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Greis. 
Bonnie is survived by her son, Jeremiah Kuntz and wife Megan; daughter Rachelle Brackman and husband Geoffrey; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Josiah, and Noah Brackman; sister Maryann (Greis) Anderson and husband Jim; and nieces and nephews.  
Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Mahaffey Alliance Church, Mahaffey, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. 
The Waldron Funeral Home, Mahaffey, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
