Bradley Anderson


1970 - 2020
Bradley Anderson Obituary
Bradley Anderson, 49, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home.

He was born on April 15, 1970, to Daniel and Betty Anderson, who survives and resides in Punxsutawney.

Brad has two children, Regan "Libby" and Ashton Anderson, who who survive.

He is also survived by his life-long partner Renee Powell of Punxsutawney and a half-sister Amber Roberton of Salamanca, New York.

Brad loved horses, cooking and collecting wooden boxes, but most of all, he loved his children.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Gertrude Anderson, and his maternal grandparents, Lester and Maritta Gearhart.

Brad's funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Any donations can be sent to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 in care of Regan Anderson, to help his children.

Online condolences can be made at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 27, 2020
