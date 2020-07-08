Bradley Craft, 66, of Brookville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 8, 1953, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late James L. Craft and Sarah J. Cameron Craft Bartlebaugh.
He was self-employed in the lawn care and restaurant business and worked at an auto parts store, as well as Humphrey Charcoal and McDonald's.
His hobbies included camping, riding four wheelers and motorcycles, fishing and taking trips to the lake at North East. He was a former member of the Eagles and Fireman's Club, both of Brookville.
He is survived by his long-time companion and fiancée Donna Neiswonger; his mother-in-law, Clara Molt of Sigel; five sisters-in-laws, Mary Ann Glenn of Sigel, Debbie Brown of New Bethlehem, Tammy Conn of Sigel, Sue Craft of Punxsutawney and JoAnn Glenn of Brookville; one brother-in-law, Tom Glenn of Hurricane, West Virginia; one daughter, Holly Youngdahl and husband Ken, and a son, Adam Neiswonger and wife Amber, all of Brookville; a brother, Ed Bartlebaugh and wife Amy of Anita; one sister, Kim Hutchins of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren, Rachel Youngdahl of Brookville, Nick and Brook Neiswonger of Penfield and Bryson, Pheonix and Colten Neiswonger of Brookville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bradley was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy and Doug Craft, one sister, Colleen Humble and a nephew, Tommy L. Craft.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Blair officiating.
Friends and family may leave online condolences and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.