Brayden Jay Wyant, 11, of Punxsutawney passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Nov. 25, 2008, a son of Kevin Jay Wyant and Sarah Marie Anderson. His parents survive and reside in Punxsutawney.
Brayden was a fourth-grade student at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, although the last year he had been homeschooled, and he dearly missed seeing all his friends and teachers.
He was a one of the toughest little boys you could find; his dear life was a struggle from the time he was born with a heart defect. When he was five years old, he received a heart transplant from the Allsup family when they donated the gift of life through their loss of Megan. He always beat the odds for survival and continually proved the doctors wrong; he enjoyed five good years following the transplant. In 2018, he was diagnosed with Burkett's Lymphoma and put up the fight of his life with his family by his side every day.
Because he spent so much time with his mother, Brayden loved to do all the things that she did; he loved to run the sweeper, mop the floor and spend time cooking. He recently got his own waffle maker; he had to get his own coffee maker, collect coffee mugs, and was in search of a new mop for himself. His dad had a Stanley Thermos for his coffee, so Brayden had to get a thermos to be like dad.
He loved his puppy Rocky that he got when his cancer went into remission; the two were inseparable. He also enjoyed his "hamper" (hamster) Snickers and his guinea pig Kit Kat.
He liked hunting and was excited to get a 13-point buck while hunting with the Tom Siple Foundation. His dad taught him to drive the side-by-side, and he really enjoyed going mudding and taking long trips through the woods.
His dream was to one day become a fireman, policeman or maybe just make pizzas like Scott Anthony. He was so appreciative of all the acts of kindness shown to him from friends, neighbors, various fire companies, police and complete strangers.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Zachery Wyant and Kaleb and Gavyn Anderson, all of Punxsutawney; his maternal grandparents, Mary Ellen and Lester Anderson of Punxsutawney; his maternal great-grandfather, Ben L. Huffman of Punxsutawney; one aunt, Kelly Schweiger and husband Doug of Reynoldsville; and a niece and nephew, Kaylynn and Robert Wyant.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Wyant; maternal great-grandmother Lois J. Huffman; and uncle Jeremy Anderson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, officiated by Pastor Paul Ritchey.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 16, 2019