Brenda Lee (Lewis) Shields, 53, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at Mulberry Square Eldercare, from complications of a stroke she suffered in September 2010.
She was born April 16, 1966, in Rockville, Connecticut, to the late Robert "Skip" and Antonina "Nina" (Pagano) Lewis.
Brenda was a very loving daughter, aunt, mother and friend. She endured the last years of her life with a smile on her face and song in her heart.
Brenda was a 1984 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a graduate of the DuBois Business College with a degree in accounting.
Brenda was a pillar in her community with her involvement in the Punxsutawney Area Community Center and also worked for a few years at The Punxsutawney Spirit. She ended her career at Proform Powdered Metals as the human resources manager. She loved her Proform family very much.
Brenda was a very fun-loving woman who enjoyed going to concerts, hiking, taking photos and spending time with her friends and family. Brenda touched so many lives; she always had an open door and an ear to listen, and was judgment-free. Her most favorite title in the world was grandma, and she loved her grandbabies very much.
She was preceeded in death by both her parents, her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her stepdaughter, Lisa Ball.
Brenda is survived by her special friend Jim Gilson; three children, Kara Carey-Held and Hunter Reams of Brookville, Alexis "Shelly" Carey of Mayport and Cody Haynes and Jaimie Ruda of Coral; four siblings, Dalene and Dave Beckman of Punxsutawney, Cindy and Kenny McCrobie of Smethport, Robert "Buzzy" and Toni Lewis of Punxsutawney, and Heather and Jim Jones of Anita; and six grandchildren, Autum Held, Gracie Carey, Brent Held, Aleeya Adams, Radin Vozsynak and William Vozsynak. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Walston Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Her ashes will be interred at Fairview Cemetery, Big Run.
Memorial donations may be made to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 2, 2020