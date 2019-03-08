Home

Brian Charles Wineberg


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Charles Wineberg Obituary
Brian Charles Wineberg, 59, of Big Run, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1959, in Punxsutawney, a son of Darrell Wilson and Sara Louise (Freeze) Wineberg. His parents survive and reside in Big Run.
Mr. Wineberg worked at Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc., and also for Fayette Resources prior to his illness. He loved helping others receive the care and attention necessary to help them thrive in life.
Brian was a great dad, he was "the Rock" in his children's world, and he was a wonderful and loving grandfather. He was loved by many who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic lodge, where he had also been Past Master.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Corry James Sprague and wife Betsy of Big Run and Alicia Wineberg of DuBois; three grandchildren, Alison Wineberg, Cassidy and Wyatt Sprague; and one brother, Robert Wineberg and wife Lugean of Punxsutawney.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run, officiated by Joe Buterbaugh.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 9, 2019
