Byron T. Long, 72, of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.

Byron was born April 25, 1947, in Punxsutawney, to the late Paul and Hazel (Miller) Long.

He was a member of the Cloe United Methodist Church.

He was an avid fisherman for most of his life and enjoyed taking his family members with him on fishing outings. He loved collecting eagles of all types and displaying them around his home.

He is survived by two sons, Donald Picard and wife Kathleen, and Rickey Fauzey, all of DuBois; one daughter, Tammie Breth of Ohio; three brothers, Paul Long and wife Helen of Luthersburg, Lee Long and wife Sally of Punxsutawney, and Keith Long and wife Eunice of Reynoldsville; and one sister, Carol Long-Perry and hus-band Richard of Sykesville. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Christina Long of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren, Cassandra Long, Chelsey Long, Amy Breth, Ashley Wingard, Tiffany Picard and Donald Picard, Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Cameron Gallaher.

Byron was preceded in death by his wife, Karol (Hockenberry) Long, and a son, Rodney A. Long.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Prevost officiating.

Please make donations in Byron's name to the , 112 Washington Pl. #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to the Cloe United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 9 to July 10, 2019