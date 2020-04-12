|
Carol A. Shobert, 75, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of William Work and the late Maxine (Lerch) Work.
On March 31, 1973, she married James H. Shobert, who survives.
Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1962. She previously worked at Punxsy Sportswear when she was younger and then became a stay-at-home mother and housewife.
She enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, going to Canada, word puzzles, cross stitching, bowling, watching her grandchildren play basketball, and helping at the Frostburg Community Center.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by two children, son Steve Shobert of Buffalo, Wyoming, and daughter Julie Hall and husband Brian of Punxsutawney, and three grandchildren, Camryn, Keaton and Kendra Hall.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, who raised her, Harry and Lottie Lerch, and an uncle, who was like a brother to her, Donald Lerch.
Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held with Reverend John Hollis officiating.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Shobert, to the Frostburg Community Center, 12607 Route 536, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 13, 2020