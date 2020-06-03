Carol I. Mills, 75, of Punxsutawney, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1944, in Reynoldsville, a daughter of the late Twila (Siple) Frantz Bishop and Charles Frantz.
On April 14, 1961, she married Ronald D. Mills, who preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2008.
Carol attended the Faith Fellowship Church of Punxsutawney. She was a graduate from the Punxsutawney Area High School.
She loved camping, family gatherings and traveling.
Carol is survived by three children, daughter Patty Kerr and husband Ted of Punxsutawney, son Robert Mills and wife Sally of Indiana and son Marlin Mills and fiancé Suzanne Glass of Punxsutawney; 10 grandchildren, Ron Stello and wife Heather, Michael Stello, Tiffanee Uplinger and husband Shane, Heather Rishel, Derek Kerr, Megan Przybrowski and husband Zach, Paige Mills, Mady Mills, Cory Mills and Carissa Mills; 10 great-grandchildren, Ella Burke, Elijah Stello, Elliott Przybrowski, Easton and Owen Uplinger, Matt, Nate and Jazzy Maze and Adalay and Alayah Kerr; two brothers, Charles Frantz and John Frantz and wife Marge; and five sisters, Helen Ramsell, Norma Smith, Lois Spitz, Joan Peace and husband John, and Kathy Ecelbarger and husband George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Payne, Margaret Beck and Alma Fye; and a brother, Larry Frantz.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Tom Brink.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
She was born June 13, 1944, in Reynoldsville, a daughter of the late Twila (Siple) Frantz Bishop and Charles Frantz.
On April 14, 1961, she married Ronald D. Mills, who preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2008.
Carol attended the Faith Fellowship Church of Punxsutawney. She was a graduate from the Punxsutawney Area High School.
She loved camping, family gatherings and traveling.
Carol is survived by three children, daughter Patty Kerr and husband Ted of Punxsutawney, son Robert Mills and wife Sally of Indiana and son Marlin Mills and fiancé Suzanne Glass of Punxsutawney; 10 grandchildren, Ron Stello and wife Heather, Michael Stello, Tiffanee Uplinger and husband Shane, Heather Rishel, Derek Kerr, Megan Przybrowski and husband Zach, Paige Mills, Mady Mills, Cory Mills and Carissa Mills; 10 great-grandchildren, Ella Burke, Elijah Stello, Elliott Przybrowski, Easton and Owen Uplinger, Matt, Nate and Jazzy Maze and Adalay and Alayah Kerr; two brothers, Charles Frantz and John Frantz and wife Marge; and five sisters, Helen Ramsell, Norma Smith, Lois Spitz, Joan Peace and husband John, and Kathy Ecelbarger and husband George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Payne, Margaret Beck and Alma Fye; and a brother, Larry Frantz.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Tom Brink.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.