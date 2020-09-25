1/1
Caroline Mary Martino
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline Mary Martino, 84, of Walston passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born at home in Walston on July 15, 1936, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Farbo) Martino.
Caroline was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Walston.
Caroline loved children and especially adored her nieces and nephew and great-nieces and -nephews. She loved to babysit and lovingly care for many little ones over the years. She always remembered the kind of candy that each of them liked and would get it for them while she was out shopping. Buying candy and little gifts for others brought her much joy. When she was not with family, she enjoyed walking, she was a familiar face on the sidewalks of Punxsutawney for many years.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Jane Juliette of Walston; one sister-in-law, Irene Martino of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, infant Rachel Martino, Anna Martino, Mary Martino and Anna (Martino) Miller, and five brothers, Anthony Martino, Ross Martino, James Martino, Fred Martino and John Martino.
A private family viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Caroline's memory to St. Vincent DePaul or to SS.C.D. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved