Caroline Mary Martino, 84, of Walston passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born at home in Walston on July 15, 1936, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Farbo) Martino.
Caroline was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Walston.
Caroline loved children and especially adored her nieces and nephew and great-nieces and -nephews. She loved to babysit and lovingly care for many little ones over the years. She always remembered the kind of candy that each of them liked and would get it for them while she was out shopping. Buying candy and little gifts for others brought her much joy. When she was not with family, she enjoyed walking, she was a familiar face on the sidewalks of Punxsutawney for many years.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Jane Juliette of Walston; one sister-in-law, Irene Martino of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, infant Rachel Martino, Anna Martino, Mary Martino and Anna (Martino) Miller, and five brothers, Anthony Martino, Ross Martino, James Martino, Fred Martino and John Martino.
A private family viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Caroline's memory to St. Vincent DePaul or to SS.C.D. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.