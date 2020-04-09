|
Carolyn Ruth Lettie, 91, of Porter Road, Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born on May 7, 1928, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Ray Engle Pounds and Helen M. (Berquist) Pounds.
On Sept. 27, 1948 she married Harold Dwight Lettie. He preceded her in death in July of 1994.
Carolyn was a member of the Porter United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lettie was a very hard worker throughout her life; she worked in a sewing factory in New Bethlehem, at Prammco and as a cafeteria worker at Punxsutawney Area Hospital for many years.
She loved to make buns, sweet rolls and donuts for her family. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
Carolyn was a former member of Punxsutawney Beta Sorority and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell Lettie and wife Kathy, Kevin Lettie and wife Pamela, all of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren, Mamie Kennedy and husband Daniel, Amy Cook and husband Gerald, Darrin Lettie and Dylan Lettie; four great-grandchildren, Kayla Kromer, Ali Brooks, Abbigail Cook and Kelsey Cook; three great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Theodore Pounds of Punxsutawney and Thomas Pounds and wife Gwendolyn of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dwight, son Randy Ray Lettie; great-granddaughter, Emily Cook; three brothers, Carl, William and Ralston Pounds; and two sisters, Kathryn Hohman and Geraldine Wishinsky.
A private family service will be held at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc.
Interment will be at Zion Cemetery, Porter Township, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 10, 2020