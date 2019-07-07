Catherine A. Young, 86, of Dayton, passed away on July 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on April 19, 1933 to Hazel Scott in Punxsutawney.

She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church in Dayton.

Catherine is survived by her son, Michael Young of Dayton; six daughters, Ruth Ann Milliron of Grove City, Carol (James) Houser of Dayton, Catherine (Richard) Slagle of Templeton, Theresa (Thomas) Henry of Kittanning, Marcy (James) Armstrong of Dayton and Robin (Donald) Fulton of Dayton; two brothers, Jack Scott of Ohio and Geroge Scott of Indiana; two sisters, Dorothy Richell of New Bedford and Leona Fitzgerald of Erie; 14 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by mother; her husband, James F. Young, Sr., who she married in 1949 and who died June 13, 1996; son James F. Young, Jr.; and two brothers, Boyd and James Scott.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating.

Burial will take place in the Emery Chapel Cemetery, Dayton. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 8, 2019