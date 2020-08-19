1/
Catherine S. "Cathy" Brosius
1961-2020
Catherine S. "Cathy" Brosius, 59, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 14, 1961, to Jack and Mary (Carcella) Hurd in Punxsutawney.

Cathy was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Cathy worked for most of her working career at the Crossroads Women Shelter in Punxsutawney.

Cathy enjoyed gardening and window shopping on the internet. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Jemma. Cathy was known by her family to cook large meals. No one ever left home hungry.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Russell "Rusty" Bair, Punxsutawney; two sons, Jeffrey D. Brosius and wife Jessica L., Punxsutawney, and Joseph G. Brosius, Punxsutawney; a granddaughter, Jemma Grace Brosius; her faithful K9 companion Darrin; and numerous family and friends she admired.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldron.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
