C. F. "Chick" Melchick, 97, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.

Chick was the eldest of four children, born Oct. 5, 1921, in Punxsutawney to the late Paul and Marie (Mahan) Melchick.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having proudly served during WWII. He was a building contractor and retired from B&O and Chessie System Railroad in 1984. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Masons.

Chick was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Antoinette (Tronzo) Melchick, who passed away Sept. 19, 2006.

He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Ingros and husband Mark of Punxsutawney, and two beloved grandsons, Anthony and Alex Ingros, both of Punxsutawney.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Carlson, Melda Brown and Alma McLaughlin.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.

Please make memorial contributions in Mr. Melchick's name to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019