On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, Charlene M. Waltman, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68.
Charlene was born in Greensburg on Feb. 2, 1951, to the late John Eble and Sara M. (Blose) Eble.
She was married to her husband of 49 years, Ralph Waltman; he survives.
She is also survived by one brother, John Eble; three daughters, Charlene, Renee and Sabrina; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At Charlene's request, there will be no viewing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 19, 2019