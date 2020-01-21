Home

Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Charles Anderson
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Charles Anderson Jr.


1935 - 2020
Charles Anderson Jr. Obituary
Charles Anderson, Jr., 85, formerly of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born Jan. 12, 1935, in Anita, a son of the late Charles Anderson, Sr. and Mary (Johnson) Anderson.
On Aug. 14, 1965, he married Mary (Dilts) Anderson, who survives.
He was a graduate of Rossiter High School and served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 and also with the Army Reserve from 1958 to 1962. Charles had an extreme love for the game of baseball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Harold Anderson and wife Arlene of Rossiter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, George, Elmer, Hildeen, Wilbert, Gordon and an infant baby brother.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home with Reverend Paul Houseworth officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Anderson, to the Salvation Army of Punxsutawney, 229 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
