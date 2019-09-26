Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Timberlake Baptist Church
1929 - 2019
Charles Everett Motter Obituary
Charles Everett Motter, 89, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Born in Punxsutawney on Sept. 30, 1929, he was a son of the late Fred and Beulah Clare Motter.
Mr. Motter retired from the United States Air Force (1970) after 22 years of honorable service as a civil engineer. During his career, he was stationed at various locations across the U.S., as well as overseas tours in Thule, Greenland, Germany and England. He served a tour of duty at Ton Son Nhut AFB, Vietnam (1968-69), where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Joyce Jones Motter; daughters Patricia West (Larry) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Davis (Gary) of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; son Steven Motter (Jamey) of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Grace Test and Joyce Freeman of Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Gold-finch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Timberlake Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake Baptist Church Building Fund, 9850 Hwy. 707 Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
The full obituary may be viewed online at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 27, 2019
