Charles Guy Sunderlin, 89, of Burnside, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
Charles was born on May 16, 1930, in the village of Raytown, near Glen Campbell in Banks Township, Indiana County, to Charles and Vernie (Brink) Sunderlin.
He was employed as a road construction supervisor by I. A. Construction in Punxsutawney until his retirement in 1993.
Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing, tending to his garden and spending time with his family.
He was a member of the Burnside Christian & Missionary Alliance Church for many years, having served as an elder and Sunday School Superintendent, as well as on the board of directors. Charles had also served on the borough council in Burnside.
Charles is survived by his wife, Demaris "Dee" (Wolfe), whom he wed on Feb. 16, 1951. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Zernic of South Euclid, Ohio, and his children, Charles (Linda) Sunderlin, Diana (Richard) Hoover and Barry (Joan) Sunderlin, all of Burnside.
He is also survived by his seven grandchildren:,Michelle (Jason) Pfeiffer, Karen (Steven) Busija, Shawn (Rebecca) Sunderlin, Brian Sunderlin, Richard "Ricky" (Briana) Hoover, Bradley Hoover and Alec Sunderlin; seven great-grandchildren, Tanner Sunderlin, Thomas "T.J." and Cole Pfeiffer, Charlotte, Claire and Amelia Sunderlin and Levi Hoover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Williams of Girard, Ohio, and brothers Raymond, Harry, Tom and Robert. Charles was also preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Sunderlin.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Pastor Robert Sunseri will officiate. Burial will be held privately at Burnside Cemetery, Burnside Borough, Clearfield County.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 18, 2019