Charles Patrick Pompelia, 82, of Home, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.



Born on March 17, 1936, in Sagamore, he was the son of August Pompelia and Mary Marcoline Pompelia and was the youngest of 12 children and attended Shannock Valley High School.



He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sagamore and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Yatesboro.



He retired early from Fisher Scientific in Indiana after 26 years and remained self-employed until his retirement.



Charlie loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He excelled in athletics in high school and beyond as he continued to play baseball, softball and basketball for many years, competing in various leagues in Ohio and Pennsylvania.



He enlisted in the Army from 1955-1957 8th Infantry Division and 13th Infantry Division "First at Vicksburg." While serving, he made life-long friendships.



Best of all, Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life, Diana G. Bonacci Pompelia, 60 years ago in 1959. He loved his precious grandchildren, Quinn and Nick, and spending time with his family was what he cherished most. He also adored his sweet dog and faithful companion, Buffy.



He is survived by his wife, Diana G. Pompelia; daughter Tina (Jeffrey) Prusasky, residing in Home, Pa.; daughter Gina (Ronald) Stalnaker and granddaughter Quinn Stalnaker and grandson, Nick Stalnaker residing in Bridgeport, West Virginia; brother Dominic (Audrey) Pompelia of Strongsville, Ohio; sister Jenny (Thomas) O'Donnell of Naperville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Carson-Boyer Funeral Home, Inc, 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, PA.



A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro, with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna officiating.



Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 8, 2019