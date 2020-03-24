|
|
Charlotte Jane Young, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was born on July 20, 1931, at the family homestead in Coldspring, New York, the daughter of the late Lawrence Lockwood and Lovissa (Burr) Lockwood.
Jane became the wife of Paul J. Young; together, they enjoyed their marriage and had a family. Paul preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1983.
Mrs. Young worked at the American Olean Tile Company in Olean, New York, for over 20 years. In addition to working outside the home, she was a wonderful homemaker to her family as well.
She was a loving mother and grandmother; she eagerly helped raise her grandchildren when they came along. She is remembered to always have a smile on her face and a positive outlook on life.
Jane enjoyed traveling back to Randolph, New York, and continued to do so up into her early eighties. Getting out and about was still one of her favorite things to do.
She is survived by three children, Paul Young, Toni Lewis and husband Robert, and Wayne Young and wife Missy, all of Punxsutawney; two grandchildren, Stephen R. Clark and wife Deanna of Big Run and Stephanie Wirfel and husband Garrett of Pittsburgh; granddaughter-in-law Michelle Clark; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl Lockwood and Marlene Neiman and husband Walt, all of Randolph, New York; and two brothers, Robert Lockwood and Charles Lockwood, both of Randolph, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Paul; grandson Michael Clark; and two sisters, Mary Ann Lockwood and Dorothy L. Smith.
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
She will be interred at Steamburg Cemetery in Cattaraugus County, New York.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 25, 2020