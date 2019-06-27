Cheryl Jean Kerns, 68, of Punxsutawney passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Oct. 19, 1950, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of the late Andrew Carl and Helena Katherine (McIntire) Kerns.

Cheryl was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and earned an associate degree at Penn State.

Many years ago, she moved to California and worked as a bartender throughout the years. Working in the bar/restaurant business was a true enjoyment for her, and she met many interesting and wonderful people over the years. Cheryl returned to her hometown not long ago to be with her family.

She is survived by two brothers, Rick Kerns and wife Colleen of Punxsutawney and Randy Kerns and wife Stephanie of Hawthorn, California; two nieces, Alayna Kerns of Punxsutawney and Nicole Lundquist of California; and one nephew, Chris Gaston of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Karen Lee Gaston.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Her ashes will be interred at Circle Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 28, 2019