Resources More Obituaries for Cheryl Maurer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cheryl Kay Maurer

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Cheryl Kay Maurer of Punxsutawney passed away early Monday morning at the Grove in North Huntingdon. Following a strangulated hernia and emergency surgery in September, she developed fatal complications due to kidney damage incurred during recovery.

Cheryl was born Oct. 15, 1958, to Melda Arminta Manners and William Murvin Maurer outside of Frostburg. Cheryl relocated to Mahoning Towers in downtown Punxsutawney following her mother's death approximately 12 years ago.

Cheryl graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1976, where she was an active member in the Arts and the Junior Classics Society. Following a couple years at Lafayette College, she returned to Punxsy. She soon found a career in accounting, working for local automotive and transport businesses.

Recently, she was collaborating with When Pigs Fly Studio, composing and producing children's lyrics and songs. Her work can be found at htpps://www.youtube.com/user/whenpigsflystudio.

Cheryl enjoyed cooking, a variety of crafts, many sports and particularly NASCAR racing. She was known for her intelligence, magnetic personality, clever wit and beautiful singing. Cheryl was a devoted active lifetime member in the Albion United Methodist Church community. She taught Sunday and Bible school for children and adults, played piano and sang in the choir. She held the offices of treasurer and secretary for the church as well as president, treasurer and secretary for the Ladies Aid Committee. She directed the annual Christmas Choir Concert and regularly participated in various fundraisers and community outreach programs. When Cheryl moved into Punxsutawney, she established a new devotion to the Mahoning Towers Association. She held the offices of president, treasurer, secretary and hospitality chairman. She created annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs and assisted in building beautification and holiday decorating.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother Melda and father William, half brothers Donald and Maurice Brosky and niece Greta Brosky. She is survived by many local relatives including Norman Manners and Harold (Butch) and Evelyn Brunner. She is also survived by her brothers' families outside the local area: Judy (Maurice) Brosky; Jennifer, Joe and Shane Dowling; Richard, Jennifer and Shauna Brosky; Margaret (Donald) Brosky; Carrie and Adam Wallace; and Laura Hopkins (Jim Countryman).

Services will be conducted at the Albion United Methodist Church and Mahoning Towers at a date yet to be determined. Please direct memorial donations to the Mahoning Towers Tenant Association. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries