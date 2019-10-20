|
Christopher Allen States, 29, of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Chris was born on July 8, 1990, to Timothy States and Christina States, who survive him.
He's also survived by his stepfather, Shawn Munoz of Punxsutawney.
Additionally, Chris is survived by four sisters, Ashley Latta of Big Run, Jessica Latta of Punxsutawney, Shauna (Joshua) Poor of Oklahoma, and Cassidy States of Marion Center, as well as by four brothers Timothy (Samantha) States Jr. and Steven Latta, both of Punxsutawney, Ryan (Ashley) Munoz of Treasure Lake, and Deric (Kaitlyn) Munoz of North Carolina.
Chris is further survived by his maternal grandmother, Diane Anderson, and his paternal grandmother, Alverta States, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ken Anderson, and paternal grandfather, Alan States, as well as his uncle, Jeffery Peterman.
Chris was the proud father of two daughters, Madilynn States of Punxsutawney and his infant daughter Cali States, also of Punxsutawney. He loved spending his free time with his children and his girlfriend, Maranda Neal.
Chris was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He loved his car, hunting, fishing and skateboarding. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and tinkering with vehicles and other mechanical projects. He worked as a painter at BFG Electroplating in Punxsy.
Chris's funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
There will be a public visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. A brief funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 8:30 p.m. His final interment will remain private as per the wishes of his family.
In lieu of flowers, it is asked that any donations be made to the Fait Funeral Home to assist with Chris's funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has also been set up by the family to assist with funeral costs.
Condolences to Christopher's family may be made on the website of the Fait Funeral Home at www.Faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019