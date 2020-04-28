|
Cindy Ray Snyder, 63, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her independent living home in Sykesville, Maryland.
Cindy was born on Dec. 28, 1956. She was a very intelligent woman who spent most of her life in schooling; she was a master of three degrees and was also a college professor for many years.
Her favorite hobbies were camping and fishing. Janis Joplin was her music of choice, and she was a big fan of retired female tennis player Martina Navratilova. Cindy was a serious person with a big heart who loved to have big fun!
Cindy is survived by her stepdaughter, Alisha DuQuin, and her granddaughter, Alayna DuQuin of Hagerstown, Maryland, as well as her brother, Victor Balbo of Punxsutawney; her sister, Mary Taylor of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and her nieces and nephews, Victor Jr., Tracy, Julie, Angel, Leah and Johnnie.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Victor Balbo; mother Ruth Elaine (Snyder) Balbo (Feb. 3, 1932, through April 30, 1996); her brother, John Wayne Balbo (Feb. 25, 1963, through Aug. 6, 2018); and a man she considered her stepfather, who she loved and adored deeply and who she called Pickles.
At Cindy's request, there will not be a viewing or services.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 29, 2020