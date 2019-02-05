Clair "Bud" McConnaughey, Jr., 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 2, 1945, in Punxsutawney to the late Clair B. McConnaughey, Sr. and Dorothy (Kellander) McConnaughey-Infantino.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Bud adored his family. He made the most of the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren.

On Jan. 26, 1968, he married the love of his life, Janice (Wineberg) McConnaughey of Punxsutawney, who survives. He is also survived by two children, Michael McConnaughey and wife Raquel and Denette Godo and husband Ken, all of Punxsutawney; four beloved grandchildren, Jakob Godo and wife Jocelyn, Joshua Godo and fiancee Lexie Hunker, Shelby Gray and fiancee Dustin Domb and Sydney McConnaughey; two brothers, David McConnaughey and wife Mary Lou and John McConnaughey, all of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., with Joseph Buterbaugh officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard immediately following the service. Private interment will be in Ridgemont Cemetery.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019