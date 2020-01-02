|
|
Clara Irene (Huey) Bergreen, 90, of Smithport, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
The daughter of Ord and Anna L. (Wetzel) Huey, she was born on Sept. 17, 1929, in Smithport, Banks Township, Indiana County.
Clara married James B. Bergreen on July 28, 1946, and they shared 71 years of marriage together.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling to Hawaii and other places across the United States. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casino with her husband.
Clara is survived by her four children, Carol Johns and husband William, Sr. of Smithport, Larry J. Bergreen and wife Deborah of Punxsutawney, Donald Bergreen and wife Mary of Rossiter, and Shirley Pisano and husband John Jr. of Rossiter; her 11 grandchildren, William Johns, Jr. and wife Melissa, Julie Young and husband Scott, Sheri Ward, James E. Bergreen and wife Jeanette Frigo, Steven R. Bergreen, Donald Bergreen, Jr. and wife Amy; David Bergreen, Della Jane Aaron and husband David, John Pisano, III, Julie Pisano, and David Pisano and girlfriend Edith Mendoza; her 18 great-grandchildren, Shane Johns, Tori Johns, Cody Young, Sheldon Young, Amber Ward, Jacob Ward, Cameron Bergreen, Caylee Bergreen, Marran Frigo, Cheyanne Poerio, Josephinia Sterling, Darren Bergreen, Savannah Welder, Bryce Bergreen, Breenna Bergreen, Brady Bergreen, Logan Ziegler and Hunter Aaron; one great-great-grandchild, Elizabeth Sterling; and her siblings, Janice Conrad and husband James of Export, Ronald Huey and wife Ellen of Tucson, Arizona, and Karen Fedder of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James B. Bergreen, on Aug. 11, 2017; her great-grandson, Robert Bergreen; two brothers, Albert Huey and Wilbur Huey; and one sister, Bernice Seger.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where, immediately following the visitation, a 1 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Raymond Hill. Interment will follow at the Burnside Cemetery, Burnside.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 3, 2020