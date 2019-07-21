Clarabelle Bowers, 95 of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Communities at Indian Haven.

Clarabelle was born Sept. 25, 1923, in Rossiter, to the late Frank and Alta (Casaday) Gaston.

She was a member of the Steffey United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowers, on Sept. 6, 1987.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth "Nick" Bowers and wife Sharen of Punxsutawney, Sherri Reid and husband Donald of Cherry Tree and Cyndee Ellenberger of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren, Scott Bowers and wife Lori, Jodee Hanzley and husband Brad, Chad Reid, Kacey Anderson and husband Tom, Jamilyn Kerr and husband Mike, and Jeremy Ellenberger and wife Jodi; 10 great-grandchildren, Tabi Torrell and husband Danny, Tawnee Leonardo and husband Braden, Heather Mumau and husband Cody, Jessica Hanzley, Nolan Anderson, Karsyn Anderson, Cooper Kerr, Cole Kerr, Drake Ellenberger, and Layla Ellenberger; two great-great-grandchildren, Tripp Torrell and Taylen Torrell; one sister, Jean Stamler of Brookville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Milton Gaston, and three sisters, Grace Guidash, Olive Moore and Marie Fetterman.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 22 to July 23, 2019