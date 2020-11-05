Clarence J. Reitz, (aka Sam), 79, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He spent his final days at Mulberry Square.
Clarence was the son of Ruth Buck Reitz Pierce and Irvin Reitz, both of whom preceded him in death.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Mary Alice Reitz, 13 brothers and sisters and two grandsons, as well as a granddaughter and a step-daughter.
Clarence is survived by his daughters, Stacy L. Reitz of Punxsutawney, Samantha Botelho (Daryl) of Punxsutawney, Darla Connors (John) of Punxsutawney and Laurie Hinderliter (Rick) of Hutchinson, Kansas. He's also survived by 12 grandchildren, Jessi, Ricky, Julya, Austin, Mary, Cory, James, Dustin, Courtney, Autumn, Kelsey and Jed, as well as 24 great-grandchildren and a life-long friend, Larry Kauffman.
He was employed for 30-plus years at Neal's Septic Service installing telephone lines for Bell Telephone.
In his spare time, Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing and boxing. He was also a collector of CocaCola paraphernalia as well as salt and pepper items.
Clarence's funeral arrangements are under the care of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. At the request of the family, funeral services will be private.
Friends may leave condolence messages for his family at the funeral home's website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.