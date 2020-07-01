1/1
Clifford Carl Lewis
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Carl Lewis, age 75, died at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1944, in Punxsutawney, a son of Florence Hazel (Hobba) and Arnold LeRoy Lewis.

Clifford was a 1962 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 1965 graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute.

He served in the United States Air Force for three years. In 1971, he joined the Boynton Beach, Florida Police Department, where he served as a police officer for 20 years, retiring as a Captain in 1991.

On March 16, 1983, he married Delores Ann Rosse.

An Andover resident on and off for almost 20 years, Clifford enjoyed being outdoors. He liked to fish, hunt, hike and bike as well as golf. Clifford dabbled a little in car sales and selling real estate.

He was preceded in death by his dad.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Delores A. Lewis of Andover; his mom, Florence H. Lewis of Meadville, Pa.; his brother, Ronald (Judy) Lewis of Weston, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the veteran association of your choice.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baumgardner Funeral Home
134 Prospect Street
Andover, OH 44003
(440) 293-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baumgardner Family & Staff Andover Location
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved