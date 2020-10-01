Clyde V. Bracken, 79, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born June 19, 1941, in DuBois, to the late Clyde M. and Mary J. (Snyder) Bracken.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the United States Army.
Clyde attended the Church of God in Punxsutawney. He was a 50-year member of General Labor Union No. 1058, Pittsburgh. He worked for HRI Construction for over 30 years before his retirement in 2004. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cornhole, mowing grass and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Bracken and Melinda Frye and husband Shawn, all of Punxsutawney, and a sister, Alma Little of DuBois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Zahursky) Bracken, on April 27, 2019.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney 15767.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.