Concetta D. (Defelice) Palarino, age 90, of Wilkins Township, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
For the last 56 years, Concetta owned and managed the successful, old-fashioned, in-house Italian run business known to everyone in the valley as Mary Jo's Pizza.
She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the comfort of her home. She had a love for all animals and selflessly provided for their care. Her generosity and being known to help others in need will never be forgotten.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ross J. Palarino; loving mother of Mary Jo (Gerry) Meyer and the late Ross "Nuenie" L. Palarino, Jr.; adored grandmother of Rossi (Gina) L. Palarino, III, Michelle Dragotta, Adrienne (Donald) Bailey, Michael (Judy) Palarino, and Stephen (Ashley) Meyer; proud great-grandmother of Mario, Marissa, Julie, Kristine, Zachary, Ryan, Valerie, Anna, Ireland, Shannon, Alana, Domenic, Francesca and Gabriella; great-great-grandmother of Lena, Harvey and John; sister of Pasquale "Patsy" Defelice, Jr. and deceased siblings Anthony "Tony," Michael, Joseph "Yates," Carmen "Pete," and Rose Defelice. She also had numerous nieces and nephews, including Brittany, Tote, Isabel and Verna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasquale and Sarah Defelice.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Colman Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 4075 Monroeville Blvd., Suite 210, Monroeville, PA 15146; Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237; or online at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 24, 2019