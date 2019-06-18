Connie (LeVier) Kanz, 85, of Jefferson Manor in Brookville, formerly of Oliveburg and Hawthorn, died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jefferson Manor, with her family by her side.



Born on Sept. 7, 1933, in Baxter, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vaughn Homer Moore and Wilda Mae (Kelso) Moore.



She was a 1951 graduate of Summerville High School.



Connie was married to the late Richard W. Kanz and formerly married to the late Ronald R. LeVier. She was employed at Rolo in Hawthorne and Punxsutawney for more than 30 years. She was later employed as a staff representative for the United Steel Workers.



Connie was a member of the Summerville Presbyterian Church. She was also the past president of the Steel Workers Union. She enjoyed crafts, playing computer games, the internet and watching the Steelers, and she loved being with her family.



Connie is survived by two sons, Randy LeVier and wife Elaine of Punxsutawney and Terry LeVier and wife Janice of Hazen; two step-sons, Stephen Kanz and wife Saundra of Mansfield, Ohio, and Richard Kanz and wife Peggy, also of Mansfield, Ohio; a brother, Richard Moore of Treasure Lake; two sisters, Louise Walker of Summerville and Alice Faye Allshouse of DuBois; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and also step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis, Bill and Homer Moore.



Friends will be received on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave. Summerville.



A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Brad Lockwood officiating.



Interment will follow at the Jefferson Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.



Memorials may be made to the Hazen Fire Hall Auxiliary. or a .



