Cynthia L. "Cindy" Hinderliter, 60, of Valier, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving sister, niece and brother.
She was born in 1954 to John and Janet Marie (Burdette) Wands in Pittsburgh.
Cindy was a member of First Life Church.
She was a long-time employee of the Sheetz Corporation. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, as well as her favorite little neighbor, Carrie. Cindy also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Hobie.
She is survived by her husband, Terry B. "H" Hinderliter of Valier; a daughter, Erica Huey of Punxsutawney; stepson Jesse Hinderliter, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Alec Huey and Savanah Huey; three sisters, Aurelia Clepper and husband Bob of DuBois, Cheryl Kirk and husband Wayne of Houston, Texas, and Edana Shoppe and husband Bob of New Kensington; two brothers, John Wands and wife Judy of Pittsburgh, and William (Billy) Dickson and wife Jane of Boise, Idaho; former son-in-law JR Huey of Punxsutawney; her loyal dog Hobie; and too many nieces, nephews and friends to name. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her grandson, Dillon Huey.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Guy Smith officiating.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019