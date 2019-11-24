Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Hinderliter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. "Cindy" Hinderliter


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Hinderliter Obituary
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Hinderliter, 60, of Valier, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving sister, niece and brother.
She was born in 1954 to John and Janet Marie (Burdette) Wands in Pittsburgh.
Cindy was a member of First Life Church.
She was a long-time employee of the Sheetz Corporation. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, as well as her favorite little neighbor, Carrie. Cindy also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Hobie.
She is survived by her husband, Terry B. "H" Hinderliter of Valier; a daughter, Erica Huey of Punxsutawney; stepson Jesse Hinderliter, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Alec Huey and Savanah Huey; three sisters, Aurelia Clepper and husband Bob of DuBois, Cheryl Kirk and husband Wayne of Houston, Texas, and Edana Shoppe and husband Bob of New Kensington; two brothers, John Wands and wife Judy of Pittsburgh, and William (Billy) Dickson and wife Jane of Boise, Idaho; former son-in-law JR Huey of Punxsutawney; her loyal dog Hobie; and too many nieces, nephews and friends to name. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her grandson, Dillon Huey.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Guy Smith officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -