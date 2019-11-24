|
Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Mitchell, 70, of Brookville passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Penn Highlands Brookville.
She was born in Punxsutawney on July 25, 1949, a daughter of the late Thomas Issac and Catherine (Altimore) Gaffney.
On May 17, 1969, she became the wife of David Lee Mitchell. He survives and resides in Brookville.
Cindy previously worked as a Pharmacy Tech at McCabe Drug in Brookville for many years. She enjoyed meeting for lunch and catching up on life events with the girls she worked with at McCabe's.
She and her husband were members of the Jeep Club. They enjoyed meeting other Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country and made trips to Virginia and Wisconsin to attend the different events sponsored by Jeep.
Her enjoyments were her grandchildren; she loved them "like you wouldn't believe," according to her husband, David. She was expecting her first great-grandchild in May, and that inspired her fight hard in order to live to see and hold the new baby.
She looked forward to the annual shopping trip in November, and also enjoyed playing games and reading on her Kindle.
In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by one son, David Lee Mitchell and wife Margaret of Ellenboro, North Carolina; one daughter, Kristy Lynn Henry and husband Christopher of Brookville; three grandchildren, Derek Dezelan and wife Taylor, Jesse Mitchell and Jennalea Mitchell; and one brother, Thomas Gaffney and wife Debbie of Punxsutawney.
A private memorial service was held for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Her ashes will be interred at Hopewell Cemetery in Frostburg at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Cindy's memory to the .
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 25, 2019