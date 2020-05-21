Dale Cameron
Dale Cameron of Indianland, South Carolina, and formerly of Rossiter, passed away on April 4, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Henry (Barney) and Helen Cameron and sister of the late Allen and Donald Cameron.

Dale moved to Mechanicsburg, Pa., and worked for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Board of Education for 30 years as a computer analyst.

After retiring, Dale moved to South Carolina to be closer with her best friends, Mary Jane and Mike Davis.

Dale and her friends spent many years making memories; most of which included golfing. Dale became an avid golfer and a member of several leagues where she played three to four times a week. Bowling was another pastime for Dale, one of which her team made it to Nevada state finals.

Of her many passions, her biggest was her horses. She loved and adored her horse Shawna. She religiously took care of her and was an avid rider.

She will be truly missed by many.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
