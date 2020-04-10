|
|
Mr. Dale Ord Bennett, 83, of Atlanta, died on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, in the Pruitt Health of Old Capital.
Dale was born at home to his parents, Henry Ord and Martha Smith Bennett, in Smithport, Pa., on Dec. 4, 1936. Most of his life, he worked in the auto and real estate industry. He always had a keen eye for a profitable opportunity.
Those left to cherish his memory include Laura Skarzinski's Bennett and his children, Natalie Bennett Guenther (Eric), Dale Kevin Bennett (Helane), Debra Lynn DeShone; grandchildren Dillon, Bryce, Davic and Victoria Bennett, Kaitlin Gentry and Madison and Mason Guenther; and nephew and niece, Tyler and Leigha Skarzinski.
In true Dale fashion, services will be held at a later date with a memorial in Atlanta, Georgia, and burial with his parents at Union Cemetery in Indiana, Pa.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com.
Taylor Funeral Home of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 11, 2020