Daniel August Zurenda, Sr., 82 of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born on May 29, 1938, in Cambria County, a son of the late August Zurenda and Bessie Lavina (Bickel-Bonsall) Zurenda.
On Christmas Eve in 1961, he married his sweetheart, Ida Mae Williams. Together, they enjoyed 59 years of marriage and raised a loving family.
Dan was a humble, hardworking man who worked as a scrapper/junk collector for himself for many years. He also spent nearly 30 years working for M. Blose and Sons Scrap Yard. He retired four times and always found himself back at it. He loved to work, and his hobby was working as well.
Mr. Zurenda was a private and quiet man, and he was stern but loving father and grandfather. He led by example and taught his children to work, to appreciate what they had and to enjoy the simple things, because love and kindness were worth more than gold. He was dearly loved and cherished by his family; he was dependable and always there if they needed him.
He enjoyed fishing in his spare time, but his biggest enjoyment was collecting antique trains. He built a train display in his house that circled the room and tunneled through walls. The trains brought out the kid in him, and he was very proud of his collection.
In addition to his wife, Ida, he is survived by 11 children, Peggy Zurenda of Oregon, Daniel A. Zurenda, Jr. of Punxsutawney, Sue Zurenda and Dan Rinker of Punxsutawney, Richard Zurenda of South Carolina, Doug Zurenda of Punxsutawney, Cheryl Zurenda of DuBois, Sharon Wright and husband Jamie of Glen Campbell, April Zurenda and Roy Ferguson of Punxsutawney, Anita Zurenda and Shawn Simpson of Summerville, Dana Brooks and husband Thomas of Punxsutawney, and Halona Zurenda and Phillip Hannold of Punxsutawney; 32 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Tressa Zurenda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Wanda Delancey; and two sisters, Opal Genoevesi and Eleanor Williams.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Greenville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Clearfield County.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.