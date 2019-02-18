Daniel E. Stamler, 88, of Brookville, formerly of Sykesville, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away at Laurelbrooke Landing on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Mr. Stamler was born on March 16, 1930 in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Christian and Anne Stamler of Rossiter.

He was a graduate of Rossiter High School, with the Class of 1949. He married Jean Gaston on March 2, 1951, in Marchand; she survives in Brookville.

Mr. Stamler was drafted into the United States Army in January of 1952 and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 2, 1953.

Mr. Stamler attended Indiana State Teacher's College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's of science in education. He taught American history for 34 years for the DuBois Area School District in DuBois, retiring in 1992.

Mr. Stamler served as mayor of Sykesville from 1986-1994, where he lived for over 42 years. He was a member of the American Legion Lester Philippi Post 345 for many years and served as adjutant. Mr. Stamler was also a member of the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department and served as its president during his membership, and served on the board of the Sykesville Ambulance Service. He loved to golf and fish; he and his wife Jean spent many summers in Montana fishing.

Surviving with his beloved wife of almost 68 years are three children, Kerry A. Stamler of Sykesville, Chris E. Hannah (Chad) of Brook-ville, and Daniel E. Stamler II (Sue) of Brookville; six grandchildren, Anne "Corrie" Hannah Doran of Winchester, Virginia, Chadwick W. Hannah II of Brookville, Adrienne Stamler of DuBois, Kelcey Stamler of DuBois, Christian Stamler of Pittsburgh, and Bryan Stamler of Brookville; nine great-grandchildren, Grace, Gavin, Michael, Clint, Gabriel, Christian, Reggan, Riley and Layne; and one brother, John Stamler of Rossiter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Samuel Stamler.

At his request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville.

Memorial contributions in Dan's memory can be made to Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, 106 E. Liberty St., Sykesville, PA 15865, or Sykesville Ambulance Service, 215 W. Liberty St., Sykesville, PA 15865.