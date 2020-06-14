Darl M. Stahlman, 81, of Punxsutawney, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Punxsutawney.
He was born on May 20, 1939, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Marie (Slawson) and Paul H. Stahlman.
On Oct. 23, 1964, he married Judy G. (Cribbs) Stahlman, who survives.
Darl was a 1957 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. He was a member of the St. Johns Reformed Church and served in many positions there.
He worked for Penelec as a crew chief and lineman and retired from there after 37 years.
Darl loved spending time with his family. He also loved going on his yearly elk hunts in Colorado. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors and cutting logs on his sawmill.
He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He would help others by mowing, plowing snow and fixing things for them. He was always able to find a way to make things work and fix them, no matter how long it took him.
In addition to his wife, surviving relatives include three children, daughter Melissa Snyder and husband Scott of Punxsutawney, son Daniel Stahlman and wife Ann of Apex, North Carolina, and daughter Aimee Adamski and husband Michael of Reynoldsville; five grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Adamski, Christina Snyder and Angelina and Benjamin Stahlman; six siblings, William Stahlman and wife Mary Ellen of Punxsutawney, Oma Joye Dunmire of Punxsutawney, Terry Stahlman of Punxsutawney, Mary Ann Holt of Colorado, Jerry Stahlman and wife Nancy of Lewisberry and Nada Smith of Fort Washington, Maryland; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Stahlman of Punxsutawney, Arlie Stahlman of Punxsutawney and Denise Cribbs of Export; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Lee, James and Thomas Stahlman, and a sister, Betty Stahlman.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Glenn McQuown officiating.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Stahlman, to St. John's Reformed Church, the We Care Pregnancy Center or Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
