1/1
Darlene Kay (Blose) Shaffer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Kay (Blose) Shaffer, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at UPMC Altoona.
She was born May 23, 1947, to Blair and Lillie (McGregor) Blose in Punxsutawney.
She was a member of Oliveburg Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 1965. She was a licensed practical nurse helping at the Blose-McGregor Healthcare Center. Darlene worked 20 years as a private duty nurse for a local resident. She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, in which she took great pride. Family was everything to her. She always had an open door, open arms, a pot of coffee and a seat at her table. She had a passion for gardening and flowers and enjoyed decorating.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James E. Shaffer, Punxsutawney; three sons and a daughter, Rodney S. Shaffer and wife L'Gena, Sharpsburg, Georgia, Robin S. Shaffer, Punxsutawney, Jason P. Shaffer, Punxsutawney, and Michael A. Shaffer, Punxsutawney; a grandson Trigg M. Shaffer; two brothers, Jim Blose and wife Janice, Punxsutawney, and Bill Blose, Punxsutawney; sister-in-law Pat Blose, Punxsutawney; a special niece, Jacque Flowers; dear friends Terry and Giles Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sue Dickey; and three brothers, Dick, Terry and Barry Blose.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Friends will also be received on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Glenn McQuown at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Olive Cemetery in Oliveburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fayette Resources (https://fayetteresources.org/) or the charity of the donor's choice.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved