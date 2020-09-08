Darlene Kay (Blose) Shaffer, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at UPMC Altoona.
She was born May 23, 1947, to Blair and Lillie (McGregor) Blose in Punxsutawney.
She was a member of Oliveburg Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 1965. She was a licensed practical nurse helping at the Blose-McGregor Healthcare Center. Darlene worked 20 years as a private duty nurse for a local resident. She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, in which she took great pride. Family was everything to her. She always had an open door, open arms, a pot of coffee and a seat at her table. She had a passion for gardening and flowers and enjoyed decorating.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James E. Shaffer, Punxsutawney; three sons and a daughter, Rodney S. Shaffer and wife L'Gena, Sharpsburg, Georgia, Robin S. Shaffer, Punxsutawney, Jason P. Shaffer, Punxsutawney, and Michael A. Shaffer, Punxsutawney; a grandson Trigg M. Shaffer; two brothers, Jim Blose and wife Janice, Punxsutawney, and Bill Blose, Punxsutawney; sister-in-law Pat Blose, Punxsutawney; a special niece, Jacque Flowers; dear friends Terry and Giles Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sue Dickey; and three brothers, Dick, Terry and Barry Blose.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Friends will also be received on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Glenn McQuown at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Olive Cemetery in Oliveburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fayette Resources (https://fayetteresources.org/
) or the charity of the donor's choice
.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.